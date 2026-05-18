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Families of MMIWG2S+ victims pen letter to PM, including late Sonya Cywink’s story

May 18, 2026 190 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor CANADA—There is a moment in conversation with Meggie Cywink where her voice changes. Not louder. Not angrier. Just tired in the way granite is tired after carrying winter for centuries. “Families are no longer asking to be consulted as an afterthought,” she said quietly. “Families are asking to lead.” For more than three decades, Ms. Cywink has carried the unresolved murder of her sister, Sonya Nadine Mae Cywink, like a stone in her chest. In August of 1994, Sonya Cywink, a 31-year-old pregnant mother from Whitefish River First Nation, disappeared from London. Days later, her body was discovered near the Southwold Earthworks in Elgin County. Her murder remains unsolved. Thirty-one years later, Meggie Cywink is still searching. Not only…

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