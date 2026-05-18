Nunavut mining company can’t pay back its debts, but iron mine will continue operating for now

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Baffinland Iron Mines, the company responsible for the Mary River iron ore mine south of Pond Inlet, is unable to pay its debts, the company announced on May 15. The mine’s operations will continue as normal for now and the Steensby component expansion project is expected to continue, the company said. A sale of the company is being considered, however. The company cannot pay back its loans and is seeking protection from its lenders through the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Baffinland expects no disruptions to its operations at the Mary River mine or Milne port and intends to continue advancing the Steensby railway and port project. “The upcoming 2026 shipping season will commence as planned with all customer deliveries…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice