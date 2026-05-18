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Drone soccer program aims to steer Nunavik youth toward aviation careers

May 18, 2026 95 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Young Nunavimmiut could soon learn to pilot drones through a newly funded initiative. The Arctic Drone Soccer program proposal received $100,000 from this year’s Arctic Inspiration Prize. The ceremony was held May 5 in Whitehorse. “The drone soccer program will streamline opportunities towards STEM and aviation careers,” said Felix Aupalu, founder and program director of Nunavik-based All Arctic, the non-profit that will run the initiative, in an interview. Drone soccer is a team sport where players manoeuvre drones through a hanging goal in an enclosed arena while avoiding other drones. Players learn to build, fix and control their drones while learning about technology and coding. The project was pitched as an addition to Qaulirmat, All Arctic’s youth leadership program in Nunavik….

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