RCMP in Manitoba say girl dead after dad woke to find door open and daughter gone

A young girl in Manitoba has been found dead after she was reported missing early Saturday. RCMP in Poplar River say in a news release that the six-year-old’s father woke up and noticed the front door was wide open, and the girl was gone. A search by police, the fire department, family and other community members began immediately, the release says. Boats were also launched in the water, and the First Nation deployed its drone. A few hours after she was reported missing, the girl was located dead on the south side of the Nanowin River. RCMP continue to investigate. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2026. …



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