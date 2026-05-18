Tseshaht prohibits all fires on reserve and Broken Group Islands

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Port Alberni, B.C. – BC Wildfire Service may have flip-flopped on a May 7 campfire ban in the Coastal Fire Centre, but Tseshaht First Nation in Port Alberni is holding the proverbial burn line. The nation is prohibiting all fires on reserve lands and the Broken Group Islands until further notice. Their decision is supported by Hupačasath First Nation and the City of Port Alberni, who are also maintaining a complete fire ban. BC Wildfire rescinded the open fire prohibition on campfires throughout the Coastal Fire Centre within a week of announcing the ban. Citing a shift in weather conditions and “cooler temperatures”, campfires are permitted in the Coastal Fire Centre starting May 15 at noon. “I was surprised by BC Wildfire,…



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