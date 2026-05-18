Man loses bid to stay off sex offender registry

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A man convicted of sexual assault in 2024 lost his constitutional challenge against a judge’s order requiring him to register as a sex offender and report his whereabouts to police for life. A jury found Wayne Michael James Dick guilty, and BC Supreme Court Justice Andrew Majawa sentenced him last July to three and a half years in jail. Majawa also ordered him to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act for life. Dick, who travels throughout BC for construction work, fishing and hunting, argued the requirements violated his rights under the life, liberty and security of the person section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In a May 1 ruling, Majawa found Dick failed to meet the…



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