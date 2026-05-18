Sports
ticker

Toronto Rock win NLL Cup with series-clinching 12-7 win over Halifax Thunderbirds

May 18, 2026 132 views

Owen Hiltz and Chris Boushy each had three goals and an assist, Mark Matthews had a goal and three assists, and Nick Rose made 34 saves as the Toronto Rock defeated the Halifax Thunderbirds 12-7 to win the National Lacrosse League championship on Sunday at Scotiabank Centre. Toronto, which won Friday’s opener in the best-of-three series 13-11, claimed its first championship title since 2011 — when they beat the Washington Stealth 8-7 — and seventh overall. The Buffalo Bandits, who won the NLL Cup in 2023, 2024 and last year, also have seven championships. Sam English, Hugh Kelleher, Lucas Hugal, C.J. Kirst and Latrell Harris also scored for the Rock, who led 8-6 at halftime and 9-7 entering the final quarter of Sunday’s game. Clarke Petterson led the Thunderbirds with…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Wiikwemkoong’s new drug strategy sparks debate on safety, healing and community

May 18, 2026 201

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor WIIKWEMKOONG—The sound that echoed through…

Read more
National News

B.C. allowed logging in caribou habitat despite its own ministry’s recommendation

May 18, 2026 129

By Wolfgang Depner Mike James doesn’t know yet whether his first grandchild will be a boy…

Read more