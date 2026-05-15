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Carney, Smith sign carbon price deal, suggest fall 2027 pipeline approval

May 15, 2026 182 views

By Jack Farrell and Bill Graveland Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday they’re eyeing a fall 2027 start date for construction of a new bitumen pipeline to the West Coast. It’s part of a plan to accomplish the remaining steps of the landmark energy deal they signed last fall. There is to be a new scheme for carbon emissions pricing in Alberta, and a commitment from Carney to declare the pipeline as being in the national interest by October of this year. Alberta’s effective industrial carbon emission price is to rise to $130 per tonne by 2040. And its headline price would rise to $140 per tonne also by 2040 from the current $95 per tonne. The effective price refers to how much carbon credits…

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