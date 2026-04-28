First Nations being warned fraudsters are targeting Indigenous organizations

By Alex Murray Writer The Treaty Three Police Service (TTPS) warned fraudsters are targeting First Nations governments, Indigenous health organizations, and Indigenous social services agencies in Northwestern Ontario in a Business Email Compromise scheme. The TTPS April 20th, 2026 warning called it an “active and serious fraud” that has already impacted two Indigenous organizations in Northwestern Ontario. The same method was used in both cases resulting in the two organizations being defrauded of over $470,000 combined TTPS said in a safety bulletin.The TTPS is a self-administered policing entity under Canada’s First Nations Policing Program that is responsible for all policing in Treaty #3 territory in northwestern Ontario and southeastern Manitoba. TTPS said they were currently investigating both cases and have engaged RCMP Cyber, the FBI Legal Attache in Ottawa, and…



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