National News
ticker

Banks expanding further into Indigenous financing as project push accelerates

April 30, 2026 156 views

By Ian Bickis As Indigenous ownership in major projects is increasingly framed as a way to help ensure they go ahead, banks are working to expand their offerings to help make such equity deals happen. RBC is the latest to expand its capacity, announcing Thursday that it is launching an advisory service to help Indigenous groups buy into major projects. The practice adds to efforts like BMO’s launch of the first labelled Indigenous bond last October, and Scotiabank’s backing of investment dealer Cedar Leaf Capital Inc. to open more doors to financial services for Indigenous groups. “The banks recognize that this is a growth area,” Mark Podlasly, chief executive of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition, said at a conference in Toronto on Thursday. Indigenous people in Canada already have…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Former Tsay Keh Dene manager sentenced for insurance fraud

April 30, 2026 188

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A former human resources manager with…

Read more
National News

Manitoba shuts down landfill search site, crews still looking for victim at another

April 30, 2026 140

By Brittany Hobson Manitoba says it has officially decommissioned the search site at a Winnipeg-area landfill…

Read more