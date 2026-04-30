Former Tsay Keh Dene manager sentenced for insurance fraud

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A former human resources manager with the Tsay Keh Dene First Nation pleaded guilty April 22 to defrauding an insurance company of almost $18,000. Nelson Ugonna Onwuliri administered the band’s employee benefits plan and created accounts in the names of band members, ultimately using the accounts to file fraudulent claims with Sun Life Insurance for medical services from Dec. 1, 2022, to May 4, 2023. A total of $17,742 from those claims was directed to one of Onwuliri’s personal accounts. Sun Life, the victim of the fraud, recovered $13,200 from Onwuliri’s accounts. Court heard that the company confirmed in the past week that the outstanding amount of $4,542 was paid. Associate Chief Judge Paul Dohm agreed to a joint Crown…



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