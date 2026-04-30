Manitoba shuts down landfill search site, crews still looking for victim at another

By Brittany Hobson Manitoba says it has officially decommissioned the search site at a Winnipeg-area landfill where the remains of two slain First Nations women were found last year. The province says the final cost of the seven-month search at the Prairie Green landfill came to $18.4 million. It had been estimated to take up to three years and cost as much as $184 million. After the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were discovered, the search moved to Winnipeg’s Brady Road landfill for another victim. The search continues there for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose. The remains of Rebecca Contois were discovered in a Winnipeg garbage bin and at Brady Road landfill in 2022. Serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2022 deaths of…
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