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Membertou resets cannabis law creation for community

April 30, 2026 136 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Membertou First Nation’s chief and council are resetting the cannabis law process they have been working on for several years because they feel it needs more community participation and perspectives. Retired senator Dan Christmas, whom Chief Terry Paul asked to lead the original process in 2023, says the chief and band council want to make sure the path forward reflects what the community members want and need. Originally, the plan under the now-defunct Cannabis Law Working Group was that a plebiscite community vote would be held this year for adult voters over the age of 18. It would have to pass before it would be brought into Membertou law by the chief and council. Consultation workshops were held during 2025…

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