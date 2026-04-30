Inuit languages streaming service Iipitiki TV launches with 180 videos

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News An early childhood education Inuktitut and Inuinnaqtun streaming service called Iipitiki TV launched on April 10, featuring 180 animated videos ranging from 47 seconds to just under an hour. The Qikiqtani Inuit Association, non-profits the Unaaq Cultural Society and the Nunavut Bilingual Education Society, along with Inuit film company Taqqut Productions are behind the service. “We heard from Inuit educators and community members that Inuit children are not exposed to enough rich oral Inuktitut in their home, at playgrounds and throughout the communities. This lack of early exposure to oral language is contributing to language erosion in Nunavut,” said Don MacDougall, senior project manager at the Nunavut Bilingual Education Society. The organizations wanted to give parents and schools Inuktitut and…



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