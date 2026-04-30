National News
ticker

RBC establishing practice focused on Indigenous finance as project push accelerates

April 30, 2026 152 views

-CP-RBC says it is launching an advisory service to help Indigenous groups buy into major projects as Canada moves to accelerate development on numerous fronts. Speaking at the First Nations Major Projects Coalition conference in Toronto, RBC chief executive Dave McKay said that with most major projects on or next to Indigenous lands, it’s critical that Indigenous partnership is at the centre of this development push. McKay said Indigenous groups face barriers to access the capital needed to become partners, and while banks are still learning how to operate in this space, they can play a meaningful role in boosting Indigenous equity. Mark Podlasly, chief executive of the FNMPC, says banks recognize that Indigenous financing is a growth area as Indigenous people in Canada already have about $120 billion in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Banks expanding further into Indigenous financing as project push accelerates

April 30, 2026 157

By Ian Bickis As Indigenous ownership in major projects is increasingly framed as a way to…

Read more
National News

Former Tsay Keh Dene manager sentenced for insurance fraud

April 30, 2026 189

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A former human resources manager with…

Read more