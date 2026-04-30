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Good Roads conference offers valuable insights, says councillor

April 30, 2026 254 views

By Joe O’Grady, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker TEMISKAMING SHORES – City staff in Temiskaming Shores deserve to take a bow for the work they do in making big projects happen. That’s the view of Temiskaming Shores councillor Nadia Pelletier-Lavigne, reporting back from her attendance at the recent Ontario Good Roads Association annual conference in Toronto. Pelletier-Lavigne said the keynote speaker for the event was author Dan Gardner, who spoke about what it takes to get projects done on time and on budget. “The markers for that are is it done on time, is it done on budget?” she said in her verbal report at city council on April 21. “I feel like the city is good at this. So I wanted to just give kudos to the directors…

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