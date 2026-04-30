Ballet tackles endless wildfires and the fear of cultural burn teachings

By Crystal St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Cikilaxʷm: Controlled Burn, a full-length narrative contemporary ballet, will be presented by Ballet Kelowna May 1 and May 2 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. The original piece by Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe explores Indigenous fire stewardship and cikilaxʷm, meaning prescribed fires, related to the restoration of the land and community through traditional practices. “We have been working with Cameron since 2021 when we commissioned the first piece from him for Ballet Kelowna called taqəš,” said Simone Orlando, artistic director and CEO. “Cameron has worked closely as an artist-in-residence for our 20th anniversary season and there were a couple of other works that were developed during that year and he has continued as our associate artist.” Cikilaxʷm: Controlled Burn is the fifth piece Fraser-Munroe…



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