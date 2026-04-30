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Carney says clean electricity strategy promised weeks ago is still on its way

April 30, 2026 224 views

By Nick Murray The federal government still has not announced its clean electricity strategy, despite Prime Minister Mark Carney saying it would land weeks ago. At a news conference in Halifax on March 26, Carney told reporters the government would be releasing “next week” a strategy to expand the electricity grid through hydro, nuclear and renewable energy. When asked on his way into a caucus meeting Wednesday for an update on the electricity strategy, Carney said only, “It’s coming.” The Prime Minister’s Office told The Canadian Press it had nothing further to add. In the spring economic update released on Tuesday, the government said it was planning to issue a “discussion paper” to seek input from provinces and territories on how to modernize the grid. The economic update did say…

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