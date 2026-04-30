Violence prevention program to be implemented in all Dilico communities

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – Dilico Anishinabek Family Care is rolling out a culturally-grounded anti-violence program to all First Nations the organization serves. MPP Kevin Holland held a press conference on Monday to announce that the province is allocating $200,000 over the next two years to fund delivery of the 12-week Kizhaay Anishinaabe Niin (I am a Kind Man) program. “This funding is to get into the communities and help people that are having difficulties with interpersonal violence, domestic violence, to make sure that we can support them in a cultural way to work towards healing and being accountable for the actions that they’ve taken towards their intimate partners” said director of substance health and special projects, John Dixon. “We believe that we can…



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