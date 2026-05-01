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Crown-Indigenous Relations outlines how it will deliver $4 billion in housing investments

May 1, 2026 238 views

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yellowknifer Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty travelled to Behchoko on April 24 to announce how the Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy would deliver on its promise to build homes for Indigenous communities. The Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy, created in Budget 2023, which allotted $4 billion over seven years starting 2024-25, was founded to support Indigenous housing in urban, rural and Northern communities. The Canadian government says its strategy is built on a “balance of Indigenous-led funding agreements and open, project-based funding for Indigenous housing projects.” An estimated $1.7 billion will be delivered by Build Canada Homes, the federal agency launched in September 2025, to build affordable housing in Canada. Almost $2 billion will be allocated for “distinctions-based agreements”…

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