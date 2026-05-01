Kanesatake council attends education meeting

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Last week, caretaker council member Serge Otsi Simon and Kanesatake Education Center (KEC) education director Watsenniostha Nelson attended the First Nations Education Council’s (FNEC) annual general meeting in Quebec City, where they discussed ways to fund and strengthen Indigenous education. At the meetings on April 21 and 22, the FNEC revealed it is attempting to secure a 10-year funding agreement with the federal government, double the current five-year term. “I feel like 10 years would give a little bit more time for all of our communities to really settle in and then really get things done without having to go back and start renegotiating again so quickly,” said Nelson. Current funding ends in 2027, said Nelson. However, while supportive, Simon…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice