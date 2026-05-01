PIB marks Denim Day, ‘A refusal to stay silent’

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald More than two dozen members of the Penticton Indian Band proudly wore denim to observe the global campaign held during Sexual Assault Awareness Month to protest against victim-blaming and show solidarity with survivors of sexual violence. The PIB members recognized 2026 Denim Day on Tuesday with a hearty meal, followed by speeches from social workers about the importance of this day, which began in 1999 following a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court that overturned a rape conviction after judges reasoned that because the victim wore tight jeans, she must have consented. Outraged, millions of Italian women wore denim as an act of solidarity. A huge Denim Day event was held in Los Angeles in 1999 and has since then become…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice