Years in Brooklyn / Tsi Niiohserá:ke Ne Brooklyn Nonkwá:ti

By Arthur Diabo The Eastern Door I really didn’t want to go to Brooklyn; that’s a rite of passage at 12 years old. At the time, I was leaving the formative years. I lived life on the reserve but now I’m in the big city. Everybody’s trying to hustle you and take your money and whatever you have on you. I was in my teens when I grew up there. We lived in a little area, called Little Caughnawaga. There were Indians everywhere in downtown Brooklyn. We didn’t live next to each other, but we all lived in a big area. There were a lot of other Mohawks there and I knew them. They were my friends from Kahnawà:ke. I met one close friend in the lunch line at school….
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