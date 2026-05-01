Elite coaches from the Netherlands provide soccer expertise to North Shore First Nations

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News Members of local First Nations communities recently received a rare opportunity to learn about the beautiful game from some of the best in the world. On Wednesday coaches from səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) Nation wrapped up a five-day training program with the Royal Netherlands Football Association’s WorldCoaches initiative at the new Tsleil-Waututh Sports Field. WorldCoaches is an international program that brings professional coaches into communities in an effort to elevate coaching skills and stress the importance of other sporting benefits such as social development, managing emotions, learning empathy and critical thinking. “By teaching coaches how to recognize these skills in specific training and match situations, we try to make the link to social issues that children face within certain…



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