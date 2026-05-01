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Man charged in Edmonton officers’ deaths being used a scapegoat: defence

May 1, 2026 255 views

By Daniela Germano A man charged with manslaughter for selling a gun to a teen who killed two Edmonton police officers is an easy scapegoat in a case the Crown hopes can be used to expand criminal liability for gun violence, his lawyer argued Thursday. Court of King’s Bench Justice John Little heard closing arguments in the case against 21-year-old Dennis Okeymow, who faces more than a dozen charges from the shooting that claimed the lives of Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan. The trial heard that the officers were killed while responding to a domestic violence call in March 2023. Roman Shewchuk, 16, had strangled his mother until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, she ran to a nearby apartment building where she called police. Jordan and…

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