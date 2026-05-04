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‘It’s the future:’ Drone training equips Stoney Nakoda Nation members for high-demand jobs

May 4, 2026 242 views

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook ÎYÂRHE NAKODA – The future of Canada’s drone industry is taking off within Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation. With drone operators in high demand across Canada, Southern Alberta-based drone operation and training company, IN-FLIGHT Data, is clearing the way for Stoney Nakoda members to earn their drone pilot licence through a free training program. “In the next 10 years there’s going to be a wave of high-tech aviation jobs that are going to come into the Canadian marketplace,” said Chris Healy, president and CEO of IN-FLIGHT Data and member of the Métis Nation. “Indigenous communities should be fully included in the future of that technology and not just watching it from the sidelines.” The course gives Stoney Nakoda Nation members…

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