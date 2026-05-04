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B.C.’s legislature looks into changes as MLA avoids censure after using Nazi slogan

May 4, 2026 233 views

By Wolfgang Depner Politicians in B.C.’s legislature say they are looking into whether they can close a loophole that has allowed a member to avoid a censure motion after she used a slogan associated with Nazi Germany. Independent MLA Tara Armstrong last month used the term “blood and soil” in her attack on a First Nations treaty, a phrase frequently used by German Fascists before and during the Second World War. But an attempt by the B.C. Greens to censure Armstrong and force her to apologize failed because she, along with another member of the legislature, prevented the motion from coming up for debate. Government house leader Mike Farnworth says he is working with the official Opposition and B.C. Greens to deal with Armstrong’s “abhorrent” comments inside and outside the…

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