National News
ticker

Poverty rate holds steady at 11%, well above 2020 levels: StatCan

May 4, 2026 198 views

-CANADIAN PRESS-Statistics Canada says the country’s poverty rate barely budged in 2024, remaining more than 50 per cent above 2020 levels. The agency says 11 per cent of Canadians — about 4.5 million people — lived in poverty in 2024 versus 11.1 per cent in 2023 and seven per cent in 2020. It says Nunavut recorded the highest poverty rate at 31.7 per cent due to the high cost of living in much of the North, followed by British Columbia at 13 per cent and Ontario at 12.5 per cent. As in previous years, Quebec notched the lowest poverty rate at seven per cent. The agency says racialized groups, Indigenous peoples and Canadians living with disabilities continue to experience higher levels of poverty. Statistics Canada calculates the poverty rate based…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Yukon First Nation decries American push for oil and gas in the Arctic

May 4, 2026 402

By Noah Korver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation expressed their…

Read more
National News

Inter-agency training teaches Yukon’s firefighters how to work together

May 4, 2026 172

By Noah Korver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Firefighters from across the Yukon are in…

Read more