National News
ticker

Poilievre: Carney should state what ‘leverage’ Canada has in trade talks

May 4, 2026 316 views

By The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney should spell out to Canadians what leverage the country has over the United States in coming trade negotiations, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asserted on Sunday. That comes after Carney rejected characterizing energy and critical minerals as “leverage” in talks to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, also known as CUSMA. Poilievre said Carney should explain how he intends to secure an end to sectoral tariffs and a renewal of the free-trade pact. “If energy and minerals are not going to be leveraged for Canada in these negotiations, what leverage does Mr. Carney claim to have?” Poilievre said while speaking with reporters at a press conference in Toronto. “He can’t tell us what leverage we have, what demands he’s making, what tariffs he wants…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Yukon First Nation decries American push for oil and gas in the Arctic

May 4, 2026 402

By Noah Korver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation expressed their…

Read more
National News

Inter-agency training teaches Yukon’s firefighters how to work together

May 4, 2026 172

By Noah Korver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Firefighters from across the Yukon are in…

Read more