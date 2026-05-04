Poilievre: Carney should state what ‘leverage’ Canada has in trade talks

By The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney should spell out to Canadians what leverage the country has over the United States in coming trade negotiations, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asserted on Sunday. That comes after Carney rejected characterizing energy and critical minerals as “leverage” in talks to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, also known as CUSMA. Poilievre said Carney should explain how he intends to secure an end to sectoral tariffs and a renewal of the free-trade pact. “If energy and minerals are not going to be leveraged for Canada in these negotiations, what leverage does Mr. Carney claim to have?” Poilievre said while speaking with reporters at a press conference in Toronto. “He can’t tell us what leverage we have, what demands he’s making, what tariffs he wants…



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