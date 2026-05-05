‘Last generation with a choice’: Coalition calls on Doug Ford to bring back climate plan

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer “Climate change is a crisis we caused together, and a responsibility we all share, together. To reject that responsibility would be careless, reckless, perhaps even sinful,” former Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty said at The Shared Air Summit in 2007. “The earth isn’t ours – if it belongs to anyone, it belongs to our children. And they are counting on us. So it’s important we act.” McGuinty distilled climate change into a simple yet urgent warning as he unveiled the government’s first climate plan long after the province had been tested by disaster after disaster: Hurricane Hazel’s deadly floods in 1954, the 1971 Great Lakes blizzard, the destruction of Winisk in 1986 and the crippling ice storm of 1998—early glimpses of a…



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