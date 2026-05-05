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Bearspaw First Nation voices concerns over Fortress Mountain resort plans in Kananaskis

May 5, 2026 177 views

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook KANANASKIS COUNTRY – Bearspaw First Nation has voiced concerns over proposed all-season resort plans that aim to turn Fortress Mountain into a year-round destination complete with alpine coasters, hotels and gondolas. In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Tourism and Sport dated Feb. 26, Bearspaw First Nation, one of three bands that make up Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation, alongside Chiniki and Goodstoney Nations, says they were not asked to provide input on the resort’s environmental assessment or master plan released earlier this year. “It is more than disappointing that Bearspaw First Nation was not given the capacity or asked to provide input that could have been incorporated into both the environmental assessment and master plan,” wrote Bearspaw First…

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