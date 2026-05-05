Canoes, kayaks, snow bikes and cabin stays make a Métis river tourism experience

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Zack Doroshenko realizes he’s not a major player in the tourism industry, but he’s pleased his Alberta business, River Rentals, is able to expand thanks to funding from supportive sources. River Rentals, located adjacent to St. Albert, Alta. in Sturgeon County, was launched in 2021 when Doroshenko began renting out canoes and kayaks for trips along a neighbouring river. “Our property is an old Métis river lot… The site itself is on the river lot bordering the Sturgeon River,” Doroshenko said. “It’s a site designed for groups, which is expandable. Basically, there’s two bunk houses, a main cabin. Then there’s a bathroom cabin and a spa area.” The year-round business is now involved in a major expansion with four tiny cabins under…



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