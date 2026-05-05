Manitoba Tory gets one-day suspension from the legislature chamber

By Steve Lambert The speaker of the Manitoba legislature has tossed a Tory Opposition member from the legislature, and has warned that other politicians could follow. Speaker Tom Lindsey ordered Wayne Ewasko to leave the chamber for the day over comments Ewasko made last month while heckling Premier Wab Kinew. Ewasko had suggested Kinew, who doesn’t drink alcohol, was drinking. Lindsey ordered Ewasko to apologize unequivocally, and did not accept it when Ewasko apologized if Kinew took offence to the comments. Kinew, who is First Nation, says the comments were racist. The Speaker has tried to clamp down on heckling and issued a new warning that he is now more likely to eject people for the day if they disregard his rulings. He also revealed a list of words that…



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