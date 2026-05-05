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Ontario women found guilty of killing boy in their care and confining his sibling

May 5, 2026 285 views

By Maan Alhmidi and Paola Loriggio Two Ontario women hated and resented two young brothers they were seeking to adopt, abusing them until the older child died, a judge concluded Tuesday as he found the couple guilty of first-degree murder and other offences. Gasps could be heard in the Milton, Ont., courtroom as Ontario Superior Court Justice Clayton Conlan handed down his ruling in the case of Becky Hamber and Brandy Cooney, who took in the two Indigenous boys in 2017 after the children left another foster home. The judge did not read out the reasons for his decision during the brief hearing Tuesday morning, but said in a written ruling that the women intended to kill the older sibling and confined, assaulted and failed to provide food and medical…

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