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Vigil on Parliament Hill for missing and murdered Indigenous women

May 5, 2026 1869 views

By Sarah Ritchie A few dozen people wearing bright red shirts and dresses stood out against a grey sky on Parliament Hill on Tuesday afternoon, where they gathered for a vigil to mark Red Dress Day in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The event was led by Bridget Tolley, founder of Families of Sisters in Spirit. Her mother, Gladys Tolley, was killed in 2001 when she was hit by a Quebec provincial police police vehicle while crossing a highway in her home community of Kitigan Zibi. Tolley said she has been coming to Parliament Hill to push for action for 25 years. “I cried this morning, because I didn’t want to be here. I don’t want to be here, but I have to be. Not only…

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