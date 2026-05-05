Otipemisiwak Metis Government joins First Nations in criticizing Red River Metis self-government bill

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The Otipemisiwak Metis Government is proposing revisions to federal legislation that will implement a self-government treaty with the Red River Metis as some First Nations groups call for the bill to be scrapped entirely. Bill C-21, the Manitoba Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Treaty, was introduced for its second reading on April 22 by Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty, who is also the Liberal MP for the Northwest Territories. “The bill before us today is a co-developed, living document setting out rules, regulations and processes for self-governance crafted by the Red River Métis on their terms and agreed to by Canada, not imposed by the Crown,” said Alty as she introduced the bill’s second reading. She noted that it…



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