Finalists for the Amazon Canada First Novel Award

By Nicole Thompson “Endling” author Maria Reva and “Small Ceremonies” writer Kyle Edwards are among the finalists for this year’s Amazon Canada First Novel Award. Last year, Reva took home the Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize for her novel about the Ukrainian bride business and Russia’s invasion of that country, and Edwards won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Fiction for his book about a team of Indigenous hockey players from north-end Winnipeg. Also in the running for the $60,000 award, now in its 50th year, is Kate Cayley for “Property,” which takes place over the course of a single day in a gentrifying Toronto neighbourhood. Jon Claytor is a finalist for his graphic novel “Nowhere,” about a 12-year-old boy who moves to a small town where zombies and…



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