National News
ticker

Sturgeon Lake First Nation declares emergency as rising waters threaten access

May 6, 2026 219 views

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca STURGEON LAKE FIRST NATION — Sturgeon Lake First Nation has declared a state of emergency to secure support and resources as rising water levels, flooded roads and deteriorating bridge conditions affect access to the community. Chief and council passed a band council resolution on May 5, declaring the emergency effective immediately and until further notice. In the SLFN statement it said, “Rising water levels are affecting access along Highways 355 and 788, as well as the community’s main traffic bridge. Water levels at the bridge are continuing to rise, and officials warn that if the structure is overtopped, it will become inaccessible.” As of 4 p.m. on May 5, water at the main bridge was approximately 12 inches below the bridge deck,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous people should look beyond specific section in economic statement: Minister

May 6, 2026 204

By Alessia Passafiume Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty is defending the government’s spring economic update’s lack…

Read more
Margaret Sault, Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
National News

Closing arguments begin in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation’s education funding case at rights tribunal

May 6, 2026 369

Margaret Sault, Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation By Rianna Lim The chief…

Read more