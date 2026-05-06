Sturgeon Lake First Nation declares emergency as rising waters threaten access

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca STURGEON LAKE FIRST NATION — Sturgeon Lake First Nation has declared a state of emergency to secure support and resources as rising water levels, flooded roads and deteriorating bridge conditions affect access to the community. Chief and council passed a band council resolution on May 5, declaring the emergency effective immediately and until further notice. In the SLFN statement it said, “Rising water levels are affecting access along Highways 355 and 788, as well as the community’s main traffic bridge. Water levels at the bridge are continuing to rise, and officials warn that if the structure is overtopped, it will become inaccessible.” As of 4 p.m. on May 5, water at the main bridge was approximately 12 inches below the bridge deck,…
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