Six Nations marks Red Dress Day with march

By Alex Murray Writer OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Dressed in red and chanting “Stop the Violence…No More Silence,” over 100 Six Nations community members joined Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Centre’s annual Red Dress Day march Tuesday May 5th making their way through Ohsweken. Flanked by Six Nations Police, community members walked about 600 metres up Chiefswood Road through Ohsweken from Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services to Veterans Park. As the group marched, they held up signs with slogans and pictures of Murdered and Missing loved ones and chanted things like “Stop the Violence, No More Silence.” Six Nations Public Works and Flowers by Leenie were among the buildings along the route that showed their support with red dresses displayed outside their doors. Red Dress Day began in…



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