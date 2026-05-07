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‘Threat’ of Bill C-5 is making bill work as intended, Dawn Farrell says

May 7, 2026 198 views

By Nick Murray The head of the federal government’s major projects office says just the “threat” of Ottawa having Bill C-5 at its disposal is enough to spur government departments to move quickly on project permitting. Dawn Farrell made the remarks last week at a joint parliamentary committee hearing, which is evaluating the government’s performance with Bill C-5 — formally titled the Building Canada Act. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government fast-tracked Bill C-5 through the House of Commons last year, with support from the Conservatives, which gave Ottawa the power to designate projects as in the “national interest” in order to skirt certain environmental laws to get those projects approved faster. At the committee hearing on April 28, Bloc Québécois MP Patrick Bonin pressed Farrell on why Bill C-5 even…

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