Manitoba declares rising cases of HIV a public health emergency

By Brittany Hobson The Manitoba government is sounding the alarm over rising HIV rates, as the province continues to document new cases of the virus at levels more than three times higher than the rest of Canada. The province has declared a public health emergency, and is planning to raise awareness and work on new measures to stop the rise. “This emergency, it’s not about creating fear, it’s about acknowledging the reality that individuals and communities are facing right now and to address that with a level of urgency,” Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said Thursday. The province said new cases have been steadily increasing over the last six years, with 328 detected in 2025 compared to 90 in 2019. Numbers for 2026, so far, are comparable…



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