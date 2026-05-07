Waterlogged municipality puts bounty on beavers

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun GLENBORO — The Municipality of Glenboro-South Cypress is trapping beavers as the most recent effort to fix water backup that has flooded farmland, basements and roads in the area for years. The municipality put out a request for trappers in March, and brought on three trappers, Coun. Dale Fisher told the Sun. Trapping will continue until the middle of May, removing beavers from a crucial channel to the Souris River. Water needs to flow through — and out — of the community faster, Fisher told the Sun during a recent interview. Glenboro receives a large amount of water that is finding its way to the Souris and eventually the Assiniboine River, but Glenboro has been unable to pass that water quickly…