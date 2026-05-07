Northern airports’ condition ‘unacceptable,’ Kiiwetinoong MPP says

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — Remote First Nations deserve better airports, says Bobby Narcisse. As a deputy grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, the Aroland First Nation member has travelled to communities across Ontario’s far north and seen the short gravel runways and basic terminal buildings for himself. So has Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa, the province’s only First Nations legislator, and they both say Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet should see it for themselves and do something. “There’s times where we couldn’t land in a community, because of weather or because of other obstacles that were there,” Narcisse told Newswatch in a phone interview. “I know at times we hear of Ornge being unable to land to get individuals who needed to be (transported) to…



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