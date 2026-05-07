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Former Saskatchewan NDP member sitting as Independent says she was muzzled

May 7, 2026 60 views

By Jeremy Simes The leader of Saskatchewan’s Opposition swapped accusations of bad-faith dealing with a former caucus member Wednesday, but both agree Betty Nippi-Albright’s decision to quit the party can’t be undone. NDP Leader Carla Beck said she won’t welcome Nippi-Albright back into the caucus, and Nippi-Albright said she has no plans to return. “Trust has been broken,” Beck told reporters. “(But) I do wish her all the best. I have never doubted her desire to do better for the people of this province.” Nippi-Albright, a two-term member for Saskatoon Centre, announced Tuesday she was quitting the NDP to sit as an Independent. She had been the critic for mental health and addictions. On Wednesday, she said the break centred around a report she commissioned on concerns with forced drug…

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