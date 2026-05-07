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Indigenous-led rugby club hosts West Brant match

May 7, 2026 79 views

By Kimberly De Jong, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brant Beacon Twenty-four members of the Iroquois Roots Rugby team helped bring women’s rugby to West Brant for an inter-squad match at Walter Gretzky Park on Saturday, May 2, 2026. An Indigenous-led program, Iroquois Roots Rugby works to promote the sport to First Nations Youth in Ontario. Melanie Squire co-founded the program alongside her daughter, Meagan Wilson, in late 2017 before officially bringing it to fruition in 2018. “We had very humble beginnings, we had maybe two or three kids, but we kept pushing along. When the pandemic hit, we were the only ones offering programming because we could still make it work being three metres apart. I think because we kept going, we just continued to grow.” Meisha Porter and Olivia…

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