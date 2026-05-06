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Indigenous people should look beyond specific section in economic statement: Minister

May 6, 2026 203 views

By Alessia Passafiume Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty is defending the government’s spring economic update’s lack of Indigenous-specific funding. She says Indigenous Peoples need to look beyond the sections specifically labelled for them, pointing to measures to crack down on financial crimes as one example. “This is something that elders are a victim of,” Gull-Masty said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “This is how we’re protecting elders in community. This totally applies to them.” Funding for sports is another area Gull-Masty said Indigenous people should flip to in the document, and efforts to protect the environment. Her office has repeatedly told journalists a table of zeros in the fall budget was nothing for Indigenous communities to be concerned about. She said her office was conducting a review of…

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