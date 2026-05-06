Closing arguments begin in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation’s education funding case at rights tribunal

Margaret Sault, Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation By Rianna Lim The chief of an Ontario First Nation pursuing legal action against Canada for its alleged underfunding of on-reserve schools told the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal on Wednesday that the case is an opportunity for “meaningful, lasting change.” Closing submissions began in the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation’s complaint before the tribunal accusing the federal government of systemically underfunding and neglecting on-reserve schools in Ontario. The First Nation alleges the education funding formula implemented by the federal government in 2019 substantially underfunds on-reserve schools, fails to meet First Nation students’ needs and perpetuates historic disadvantage. The case originated from a 2009 complaint involving special education costs for two children of the Mississaugas of the Credit First…



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