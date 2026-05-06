New Blood Tribe recovery centre brings care closer to home

By Somya Lohia, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin’ the Breeze For anyone struggling with addiction, a new recovery community on Blood Tribe land may offer a treatment option closer to home and closer to culture. The Blood Tribe Iitakamotsiipiohsopi Recovery Community began accepting clients April 20, offering no-cost treatment that combines clinical support with Indigenous traditions, ceremony and community-based healing. The 75-bed facility is the first of five Indigenous-led recovery communities funded by the province to open this year. The program creates what the Blood Tribe department of health describes as a circle of care grounded in respect, dignity and connection. This includes Blackfoot teachings and land-based healing along with evidence-based treatment. “The facility offers a full continuum of care, including prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery,” says Blaire Russell, communications…



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