National News
ticker

AFN chief warns against changes to major projects development rules, calls for debate

May 15, 2026 191 views

By Alessia Passafiume The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says proposed changes to major project development rules “are not acceptable” and risk trampling on the rights of First Nations. The federal government is proposing giving authority to review interprovincial pipelines and transmission lines, and offshore renewable energy projects, to the Canada Energy Regulator instead of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada. The proposal, which will undergo a 30-day consultation process, would undo the move the Liberals made eight years ago to create the Impact Assessment Agency as a one-stop shop for all national project reviews. Ottawa is also planning on creating a Crown consultation hub within the Impact Assessment Agency to better co-ordinate efforts with Indigenous communities and provinces to reduce what it calls “consultation fatigue.” National…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Carney, Smith sign carbon price deal, suggest fall 2027 pipeline approval

May 15, 2026 182

By Jack Farrell and Bill Graveland Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said…

Read more
National News

‘Wait times are a canary in the coal mine’: Report says hospital deficits are worsening patient care across Ontario

May 15, 2026 217

By Bethan Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW Hospital deficits are damaging patient care due to…

Read more