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OPP investigate after high school ‘game’ targets vulnerable man

May 15, 2026 85 views

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com KENORA – “Its all fun and games when everyone involved is actually part of the game” said the OPP’s Theresa Wabason, regarding a recent senior assassin “prank” on a First Nations man. The trend is growing in popularity amongst high school seniors and is a game in which students use water guns to eliminate each other from the game. A video recently circulated of a student targeting a non-participating man sitting on the steps of a building, rather than targeting participating students. Wabason confirmed an investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been laid. “If you are targeting people who are outside of the game, it can be construed as assault and charges could be laid if it’s determined under the…

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